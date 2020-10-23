  • Home
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Registration Begins; Documents Required, Eligibility

The AP EAMCET 2020 counselling has commenced from today, October 23, 2020, at apeamcet.nic.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 will involve various steps like filling of choices of colleges and courses, document verification, seat allotment, etc.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 23, 2020 10:27 am IST

New Delhi:

The AP EAMCET 2020 counselling has commenced from today, October 23, 2020, at apeamcet.nic.in. The State Council of Higher Education will conduct the online AP EAMCET 2020 counselling. Candidates must register for the AP EAMCET counselling 2020 and pay the application fee on the official website. AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 will involve various steps like filling of choices of colleges and courses, document verification, seat allotment, etc. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada is conducting the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling in an online mode.

As per the schedule, the counselling round will begin from October 23 and will continue till 27 October. Candidates will be allotted the seat according to the rank and marks secured in the AP EAMCET 2020.

AP EAMCET first round seat allotment result is likely to be released on October 24, 2020, on the official website. Candidates must meet the requirements and qualify the AP EAMCET exam to be eligible for the AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment process.

Candidates who have shifted from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh in the period June 2, 2014, to June 1, 2021, are required to get the requisite certificate.

Around three rounds of AP EAMCET counselling 2020 will be conducted by the authorities. AP EAMCET counselling fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 1200 and for reserved category candidates is Rs 600.

AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling: Documents Required

The following documents will be required during the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling:

  • Rank Card of AP EAMCET 2020
  • AP EAMCET hall ticket 2020
  • Payment receipt of AP EAMCET counselling fees
  • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or it's equivalent)
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Study Certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
  • EWS certificate valid for the year 2020-21 from MeeSeva
  • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination
  • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years.
  • Integrated Community Certificate (BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority)
  • Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after January 1, 2017
  • Local status certificate (if applicable)
  • Category Certificates

AP EAMCET 2020 result was declared on October 10. The AP EAMCET exam was held between September 17-25 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of APSCHE.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 - Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidate must have qualified AP EAMCET 2020
  • Candidate must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examinations with at least 45% marks (40% marks for candidates of reserved category candidates)
  • Candidates must have completed 16 years of age on December 31, 2020
AP EAMCET 2020
