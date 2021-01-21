Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET Web Counselling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Begins Today, Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling: Option entry for the second round of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 counselling will begin today, January 21, 2021. Candidates who want to take admission through EAMCET counselling will have to choose their options by logging in to the official website, apeamcet.nic.in. The last date to choose options is January 23. Candidates who choose their options on or before the last date will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

View options and Bio-data

After options entry, candidates will have to take a printout of their saved options for future reference.

AP EAMCET web counselling 2020: How to enter options

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling -- apeamcet.nic.in

Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ to generate login credentials

Click on ‘Candidates Login’

Key in your credentials and sign in

Choose your options. Save and take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

Enter Options Manually

Candidates can also download the manual option entry form from the EAMCET website. The authorities have asked students to “give more number of options to avoid disappointment of not securing a seat”.

Allotment will be made as per candidates’ choice of options, depending upon the number of vacancies available in a college and in a course for candidates’ sex, area, and category.

According to an official statement, “If vacancy is not available in Option.No.1, Option.No.2 will be considered for allotment, if vacancy is also not available in Option. No.2, Option. No.3 will be considered for allotment and so on. The allotment will not proceed to the next rank candidate till the list of candidate's options is completely searched for availability of a seat.”

Read instructions