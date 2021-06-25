AP EAMCET Application Begins Soon; All You Need To Know

AP EAMCET 2021 application likely to start soon

The registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) will likely begin from tomorrow, June 26. The application process will be held online. Candidates seeking admission to agriculture, pharmacy and engineering programmes can apply on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in till July 25. AP EAMCET 2021 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT) from August 19 to August 25. As per local reports, AP EAMCET notification was scheduled to be released on June 24, but it has not been issued yet.

AP EAMCET is held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Every year, students who have passed or were due to appear for the final Class 12 intermediate exams from Science streams were eligible to apply for AP EAMCET. However, the AP inter exams being cancelled, the administering body of AP EAMCET 2021 might change the eligibility criteria.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, June 24, announced the cancellation of Class 12 intermediate exams. Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams amid the prevailing Covid situation.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (SCHE, AP).