AP EAMCET Answer Key Released; Details Here

AP EAMCET 2021 answer keys have been released along with the students' response sheets.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 2:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2021 answer key today, August 26. The AP EAMCET answer key has been released along with the question papers for the exams held in the forenoon and afternoon session, and the students’ response sheet. To download and access the AP EAMCET answer key, applicants who took the exams will not require any login credentials.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET percentile. Click Here

AP EAMCET Answer Key: Direct Link

How To Download AP EAMCET Answer Key

  • Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

  • Click on the ‘ Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys (E)’ link

  • Select the answer key for the subject appeared

  • The AP EAMCET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the PDF and match it with the responses to calculate probable scores

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses and was held as an online computer based test (CBT). AP EAMCET 2021 for Engineering was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) administers the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The exam conducting body will also allow the students to challenge the answer key. “Students can submit their Key objections from 11:00 am [today]. The portal will be open for 1 day and will be blocked afterwards for initiating Key Objections Verification Procedure,” read a statement on the official website.

