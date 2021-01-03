  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 Today At Apeamcet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 Today At Apeamcet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

AP EAMCET Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce AP EAMCET seat allotment result today, January 3, 2021 at apeamcet.nic.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 3, 2021 10:43 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Registration From Tomorrow; Know Eligibility Criteria
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 To Start From October 23; Check Seat Allotment Process
AP EAMCET 2020: JNTU Releases AP EAMCET Rank Card At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 To Be Released Today @ Sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Results 2020 Live Updates: EAMCET Results Out At sche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link, Toppers
Vavillapalli Sainath Tops AP EAMCET Exam 2020
AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 Today At Apeamcet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check
AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 Today At Apeamcet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce AP EAMCET seat allotment result today, January 3, after 6 pm. Candidates who registered for counselling and exercised their web options as per the official schedule will be able to check allotment results on the official website -- apeamcet.nic.in. As of now, the official website is under preparation for allotment results.

AP EAMCET allotment result will be based on options exercised by students. Seat allotment will be made as per merit rank and category of candidates.

Candidates will have to download the allotment letter from the website. The details of allotments will also be sent to registered mobile numbers of candidates.

How To Download AP EAMCET 2020 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Click on the AP EAMCET Allotment Result link

Login with your credentials

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference

What After AP EAMCET Allotment Result

Candidates will be required to self-report through the reporting system and at colleges with the allotment letter.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat,” an official statement said.

If a candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment will be cancelled and the candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats.

Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET 2020 AP EAMCET Final Allotment Results AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gurugram: Students Protest Outside Their College Demanding Cancellation Of Semester Exam
Gurugram: Students Protest Outside Their College Demanding Cancellation Of Semester Exam
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Live | Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Assam Matric, Higher Secondary Exams To Begin In May; Results In July, Says Minister
Assam Matric, Higher Secondary Exams To Begin In May; Results In July, Says Minister
XAT 2021 Today; Know Last Minute Tips
XAT 2021 Today; Know Last Minute Tips
Odisha Government To Reopen Schools For Class 10, 12 Students From January 8; Conduct Board Exams In May
Odisha Government To Reopen Schools For Class 10, 12 Students From January 8; Conduct Board Exams In May
.......................... Advertisement ..........................