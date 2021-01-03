Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 Today At Apeamcet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce AP EAMCET seat allotment result today, January 3, after 6 pm. Candidates who registered for counselling and exercised their web options as per the official schedule will be able to check allotment results on the official website -- apeamcet.nic.in. As of now, the official website is under preparation for allotment results.

AP EAMCET allotment result will be based on options exercised by students. Seat allotment will be made as per merit rank and category of candidates.

Candidates will have to download the allotment letter from the website. The details of allotments will also be sent to registered mobile numbers of candidates.

How To Download AP EAMCET 2020 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Click on the AP EAMCET Allotment Result link

Login with your credentials

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference

What After AP EAMCET Allotment Result

Candidates will be required to self-report through the reporting system and at colleges with the allotment letter.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat,” an official statement said.

If a candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment will be cancelled and the candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats.