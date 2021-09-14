AP EAMCET Agriculture Result Today; Know Where To Check

AP EAMCET Agriculture result today at sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result for the Agriculture stream will be released today, September 14. The AP EAMCET administering body Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, will release the Agriculture results on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in. More than 83,000 students await AP EAMCET result for Agricultural stream today.

The result of AP EAMCET Engineering has already been announced on September 8. Out of the total number of candidates who had appeared for the Engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2021 examination, 80.62 per cent of students have passed. Koyi Sree Nikhil has topped in the Engineering stream.

Although the results will be declared today, AP EAMCET rank cards 2021 can be downloaded from the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in, at a later date. The AP EAMCET administering body will announce the date of releasing the rank cards after the declaration of the result.

AP EAMCET 2021 Results: How To Download Result From Sche.ap.gov.in