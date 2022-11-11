  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAMCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Today

AP EAMCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Today

AP EAPCET 2022: Candidates who are satisfied with the seats allotted have to either accept the seat or surrender the allotted seats by November 14.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 10:34 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Special Round Registration Begins; Official Website, Steps To Apply
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Web Counselling From November 7
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Tomorrow
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Today; Web Options By October 22
AP EAMCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Today
AP EAPCET 2022 special seat allotment result today
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, will announce the special round seat allotment result today, November 11. The eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET will make the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling special round seat allotment result today. The registrations for AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment were closed on November 9. To access the AP EAPCET special round seat allotment result, candidates will have to use credentials including application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Latest: AP EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Recommended: Prepare for AP EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AP EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

Candidates who are satisfied with the seats allotted have to either accept the seat or surrender the allotted seats by November 14. Applicants allotted seats in the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result today will have to physically report for document verification and other admission processes to the centre assigned. Candidates will have to report to the assigned colleges between November 11 and November 14.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Check Special Round Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/
  2. Click on the students portal
  3. On the next window, enter the AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, application number and date of birth
  4. AP EAMCET seat allotment letter will appear on the screen.
  5. Download the seat allotment letter
  6. Take a print of the AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment result
Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET allotment AP EAMCET counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Four Ambitious Schemes For Students, Youths
Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Four Ambitious Schemes For Students, Youths
Delhi University To Announce CSAS Round-3 Allocation, Admission Schedule Today
Delhi University To Announce CSAS Round-3 Allocation, Admission Schedule Today
NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
National Education Day 2022: Remembering First Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad On His Birth Anniversary
National Education Day 2022: Remembering First Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad On His Birth Anniversary
Supreme Court Quashes Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor Of Soban Singh Jeena University Of Uttarakhand
Supreme Court Quashes Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor Of Soban Singh Jeena University Of Uttarakhand
.......................... Advertisement ..........................