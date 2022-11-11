AP EAMCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Today

AP EAPCET 2022 special seat allotment result today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, will announce the special round seat allotment result today, November 11. The eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET will make the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling special round seat allotment result today. The registrations for AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment were closed on November 9. To access the AP EAPCET special round seat allotment result, candidates will have to use credentials including application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Candidates who are satisfied with the seats allotted have to either accept the seat or surrender the allotted seats by November 14. Applicants allotted seats in the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result today will have to physically report for document verification and other admission processes to the centre assigned. Candidates will have to report to the assigned colleges between November 11 and November 14.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Check Special Round Seat Allotment Result