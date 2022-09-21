AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on September 22. The candidates can check and download the EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To check the AP EAMCET allotment result, candidates have to enter their login ID number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today

The candidates placed in the round 1 seat allotment are required to confirm the seats by paying the requisite tuition fee.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Go to the counselling website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, enter application number, hall ticket number, date of birth AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on screen Download seat allotment result, and take a print out for further reference.

APSCHE will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three rounds. Candidates will be allotted seats in engineering colleges on the basis of AP EAMCET rank list. To get more related updates on AP EAMCET 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.