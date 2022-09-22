AP EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

AP EAPCET 2022 round 1 allotment result declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or EAMCET 2022 round 1 allotment result has been declared today, September 22. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in is hosting the AP EAPCET round 1 seat allotment result. To check and download the AP EAPCET 2022 round 1 allotment letter, candidates have to log in with AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

The candidates who are satisfied with their allotment result will have to appear for self-reporting and reporting at colleges from September 23 to 27, 2022. The candidates who failed to appear for the reporting process will not be eligible for further consideration. The AP EAPCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment has been prepared on the basis of the web options filled by the candidates between September 13 and September 17, 2022.

Direct Link: AP EAPCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

AP EAPCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check