AP EAPCET 2022 Result Live: Result Today; Direct Link, Websites, Merit List Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Result: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the EAPCET result today at 11 am. Download EAPCET scorecard on the website- sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Result: The AP EAPCET result 2022 will be declared today at 11 am. As per the notification, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET result) at an event held in Vijayawada. The candidates can check the AP EAMCET 2022 Results Manabadi on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.
To download EAPCET 2022 scorecard, candidates must use their hall ticket number, name and mobile number. Once scorecard appeared on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. AP EAMCET Results will also be available on manabadi portal- manabadi.co.in.
The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done on the basis of the candidate’s marks and rank. Candidates will be ranked on the basis of the AP EAPCET normalized marks-- 75 per cent weightage and 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.
Live updates
AP EAMCET Result 2022 Live: Direct link to download scorecard at sche.ap.gov.in; merit list, cut-off here
AP EAMCET Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
To download AP EAMCET result 2022 from the official site, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet, candidates must follow the instructions given below:
- Once the EAMCET result 2022 are out, visit the official website direct
- Now, on the homepage, click on the EAMCET Results 2022 direct link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Download the AP EAMCET result 2021 and keep it safe for future needs.
AP EAMCET Result 2022 Time
AP EAMCET result 2022 will be released today at 11 am. Download EAMCET 2022 scorecard on the website- sche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAPCET 2022 Result Today
Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET result 2022) today at 11 am.