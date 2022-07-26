Image credit: shutterstock.com Download AP EAPCET 2022 scorecard at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAPCET 2022 Result: The AP EAPCET result 2022 will be declared today at 11 am. As per the notification, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET result) at an event held in Vijayawada. The candidates can check the AP EAMCET 2022 Results Manabadi on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

To download EAPCET 2022 scorecard, candidates must use their hall ticket number, name and mobile number. Once scorecard appeared on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. AP EAMCET Results will also be available on manabadi portal- manabadi.co.in.

The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done on the basis of the candidate’s marks and rank. Candidates will be ranked on the basis of the AP EAPCET normalized marks-- 75 per cent weightage and 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.