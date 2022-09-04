AP EAMCET 2022: Relaxation In Intermediate Exam Minimum Marks

Image credit: Shutterstock The decision has been taken by the Department of Higher Education as a one-time measure for the academic year 2022-23.

AP EAMCET 2022: The Department of Higher Education has relaxed the minimum qualifying marks in the intermediate examinations for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 for admission to the engineering and pharmacy programmes. The decision has been taken by the Department of Higher Education as a one-time measure for the academic year 2022-23. The General category candidates with 45 per cent marks and the reserved category candidates with 40 per cent marks in either physics, chemistry, mathematics (PCM) or all subjects in intermediate first and second-year examinations will now be considered eligible for admission.

An official notice from the Department of Higher Education reads: “All the candidates are informed that minimum marks in the qualifying examination intermediate or equivalent for admissions into professional UG courses in engineering and pharma D courses have been relaxed as one-time measure for the academic year 2022-2023 as per the orders received from the government of higher education (EC) Department”.

The total marks of all subjects in the intermediate first and second years were not taken into account when calculating the percentage of marks. But the criteria used by the higher education department to determine the percentage based on the total marks of all the subjects in intermediate examinations have been relaxed.

“The students who have obtained 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories) in group subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) subjects or the total marks of all the subjects in the intermediate (both 1st year and 2nd year) in the intermediate (both 1st year and 2nd year) or equivalent and obtained rank EAPCET 2022 are eligible for EAMCET or EAPCET admissions,” the AP EAPCET notification added.

The percentage of marks will be calculated using only the second-year intermediate marks in PCM courses or the total marks from all subjects. The first-year intermediate or equivalent marks will not be taken into account.

Therefore, students who have received less than 45 per cent from the General category and 40 per cent for candidates from the reserved categories in prescribed group subjects, whose certificates are automatically verified or verified at HLCs in online mode, whose candidature has already been rejected, and who have secured marks in accordance with the aforementioned government orders, are directed to approach the nearest helpline centre for certificate verification to obtain eligibility.