AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022 Application Form Expected Soon At Sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2022 Application Form: AP EAPCET 2022 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT). As per local reports, AP EAPCET 2022 is scheduled to be held in May.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 11, 2022 8:39 am IST
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), formerly AP EAMCET, application form is likely t be released soon. Applicants seeking admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes can apply online on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in. AP EAPCET 2022 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT). As per local reports, AP EAPCET 2022 is scheduled to be held in May. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (SCHE, AP).

AP EAPCET is held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Every year, students who have passed or were due to appear for the final Class 12 intermediate exams from Science streams were eligible to apply for AP EAMCET. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the entrance test.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test
