AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022 To Be Held From July 4; Important Details On Application Process

Manabadi AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022: AP EAPCET 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 4. Apply on the official website- apsche.ap.gov.in till May 10

Updated: Apr 11, 2022
Manabadi AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2022) is scheduled to be conducted from July 4. The State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the application form for EAPCET on Monday, April 11. As per the schedule released, the EAPCET application process will be closed on May 10, the candidates can apply on the official website- apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAPCET 2022 (Engineering) exam will be held from July 4 to 8, while EAPCET (Agriculture and Pharmacy) exam is scheduled to be held between July 11 and 12.

The candidates can download the hall ticket on June 27, they need to download the admit card from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exams will be held will be held as an online computer based test (CBT) in both the morning and afternoon shifts- 9 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 6 pm. The online application correction window will be available from June 23 to 26. The last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 500 is June 20, Rs 1000 is June 25, Rs 5000 is July 1, Rs 10,000 is July 3.

AP EAPCET is held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Every year, students who have passed or were due to appear for the final Class 12 intermediate exams from Science streams were eligible to apply for AP EAMCET. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the entrance test.

For details on EAMCET 2022 paper pattern, application process, please visit the official website- apsche.ap.gov.in.

