AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Web Options Entry Postponed; Registration, Certificate Verification Dates Revised

AP EAMCET counselling registration date extended

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022, previously AP EAMCET, web option entry scheduled to start from today, August 28 has been postponed. The new date, the Department of Technical Education, in a statement said, will be notified shortly. The AP EAPCET registration for counselling, fee payment and certificate verification dates have been extended. Candidates can now apply online and register for AP EAPCET 2022 counselling and pay the application fee and verify certificates by September 5.

“All the candidates are informed that the Option exercising in Web Counselling of EAPCET-2022 Admissions, scheduled to be commenced from 28-08- 2022 is postponed. The revised schedule to exercise Options in Web Counselling, allotment of seats, reporting at the institutions and commencement of class work will be intimated shortly,” an official statement said.

“Further the candidates are informed that the schedule for Registration, payment of processing fee and certificate verification is extended upto 05.09.2022 for the benefit of the Intermediate students who are waiting for Intermediate supplementary examinations results,” it added.

The AP EAMCET counselling will be held in several rounds. Candidates who enter their options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Steps To Enter Options

Go to the official website of AP EAMCET counselling -- apeamcet.nic.in

Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ and register to generate login credentials

Now, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Candidates Login’

Key in your credentials, sign in and choose your options

Take a printout of the selected options for future reference.