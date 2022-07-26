AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor Launched; Know Admission Chances In Top Colleges, Courses Available

AP EAMCET 2022 college predictor launched

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 result today, July 26. Candidates who wish to know the list of colleges that will offer admission to them based on their AP EAMCET scores, can check the AP EAMCET 2022 college predictor tool launched by Careers360.

The Careers360’s AP EAMCET 2022 college predictor is a tool that help students get personalised reports with the top predicted institutes directly to their email ID.

"AP EAMCET 2022 college predictor tool by Careers360 provides a list of best colleges and courses available on the basis of AP EAMCET scores," the AP EAMCET 2022 college predictor website read.

To predict the colleges through the AP EAMCET college predictor 2022, candidates will be required to submit details such as AP EAMCET engineering overall rank, local/ non-local status, and gender.

How To Use AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor Tool?

Visit AP EAMCET college predictor tool website-- careers360.com/ap-eamcet-college-predictor

Enter required details in the provided space.

Click on the “Predict my scores” button.

Next, the list of colleges and other details will be displayed on the screen.

Check and make an informed career decision.

What Do You Get With AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor Tool By Careers360?

Personalised report with the top predicted institutes directly to your inbox.

Course and counselling-round wise cutoffs for various seat types, caste groups, etc.

Details on courses, fee structure, facilities is an added advantage given with AP EAMCET college predictor tool by Careers360.

