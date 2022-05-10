  • Home
AP EAMCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Check How To Apply, Exam Instructions

Candidates who are willing to appear for AP EAPCET 2022 can submit their application form on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 10, 2022 3:26 pm IST

AP EAMCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Check How To Apply, Exam Instructions
AP EAMCET 2022 application process will be closed today
Image credit: Stutterstock

AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conclude the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, or AP EAPCET 2022, today, May 10, 2022. The AP EAPCET 2022, or AP EAMCET 2022, application form will be available on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for AP EAPCET 2022 can submit their application form on the same website today. (Also read: AP ECET 2022 Application Form Released; Direct Link, Steps To Apply At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in)

Though the AP EAMCET 2022 application process is ending on May 10, the candidates will be able to submit their application form with the late fee of Rs 500 till June 20, 2022. The AP EAMCET 2022 application correction window will open between June 23 to 26, 2022.

The AP EAPCET 2022 (Engineering) will be conducted on July 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2022. The AP EAPCET 2022 hall ticket will be available on June 27, 2022 at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/eapcet. The AP EAPCET 2022 will be conducted on a computer-based mode for engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy exams. The exams will be held in two sessions- Morning (9 am-12 pm) and evening (3 pm-6 pm).

AP EAPCET 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit AP EAPCET 2022 official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/eapcet
  2. Register by submitting personal details such as name, date of birth, mobile number etc.
  3. Pay the application fee by using debit/credit card/net banking or UPI
  4. Check your payment status
  5. Fill the AP EAPCET 2022 application form
  6. Upload the required documents and go for submit option
  7. Keep the hard copy of the application receipt for future reference.

AP EAPCET 2022: General Instruction For Candidates

1. AP EAPCET 2022 reserves the right to reject the application of the candidate at any stage, if-

  • The Online Application Form is incomplete.
  • The candidate fails to satisfy the eligibility conditions.
  • Any false or incorrect information is furnished.
  • The Online Application Form is submitted after the due date.
  • No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

2. The convener is not responsible for non-receipt of application by the notified date and time for any reason.

