AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Today; Here’s How To Download

AP EAMCET Allotment Order 2021: The seat allotment list of the AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 counselling will be released today, November 12.

Updated: Nov 12, 2021 11:08 am IST

AP EAMCET Allotment Order 2021: The seat allotment list of the AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 counselling will be released today, November 12. The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP EAMCET seat allotment result on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. Seats will be allotted on the basis of the choices of course and colleges filled by the students.

Students who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling will have to download the seat allotment letter and report through the self-reporting system on the website. Candidates will also have to report to the allotted colleges later.

How To Check AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result

  • Go to the official website

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Allotment of Seats Phase-1 : 12-11-2021’

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Login with the required credentials

  • Submit and access the AP EAPCET 2021 seat allotment result]

Earlier, the seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on November 10 but the authorities had postponed it.

The entrance exam was conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy seats in participating institutions of the state, including:

Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering

Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology

Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College

Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology

Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology

Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College

