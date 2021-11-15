  • Home
AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Today: APSCHE

“All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 15-11-2021,” reads a notice on the official website.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 15, 2021 9:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2021 allotment order will be released today (representational)
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: After being delayed twice, AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2021 allotment order will be released today. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release AP EAMCET seat allotment results on the website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The result was originally scheduled to be released on November 10 which was later postponed till November 12.

“All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 15-11-2021,” reads a notice on the official website.

After the allotment list is released, selected candidates will have to report for admission, first online and after that physically at the allotted colleges. Completing these two steps are necessary, the APSCHE said.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” an official statement said.

The seat allotment list has been prepared on the basis of candidates' choice of options and the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

How To Download AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to the counselling website

  2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the allotment order

  3. Login with the credentials

  4. Submit and access the AP EAPCET seat allotment result

Candidates can check the last rank or cut-off rank at which different colleges admitted students in 2020 here.

