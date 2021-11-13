Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET seat allotment order not released yet (representational)

AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2021), or AP EAMCET 2021, round 1 seat allotment result has been delayed again. Originally scheduled for November 10, the AP SCHE had postponed the result declaration date to November 12. However, AP EAMCET seat allotment result was not announced on November 12 as well.

The seat allotment result link has not been activated on the AP EAMCET counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Seat allotment result for round 1 counselling will be based on candidate’s choice of options, number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Students shortlisted in round 1 will be required to report online and at the allotted institute and take admission within the stipulated date and time. The council said reporting both online and offline is mandatory.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the authorities said.

AP EAPCET, previously known as AP EAMCET, is conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine (Pharmacy) courses at participating colleges and institutions of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can check here the last rank or cut-off rank at which different colleges admitted students in 2020.