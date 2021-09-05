AP EAMCET 2021 Results Expected Shortly, Check Normalisation Process

AP EAMCET 2021 results will be declared shortly

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2021) results are expected shortly. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP EAMCET 2021 answer key on August 26 and the final results will be based on the answer key.

Students who have appeared for AP EAMCET 2021 exams will be required to score at least 25 per cent marks to be considered for the ranking. However, there is no minimum qualification criteria for students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.

AP EAMCET 2021: What Is The Normalisation Process

AP EAMCET 2021 normalisation process will be done on the basis of a formula devised by the group of experts. As per the normalisation process, students must have secured at least 25 per cent of the maximum marks obtained by 0.1 per cent of the top candidates.

Merit ranks will be given to the students on the basis of 75 per cent of AP EAMCET normalized marks and 25 per cent of intermediate marks in group subjects.

In case more than one student secure the same score the tie breaking rule will be implemented and it will be resolved by considering the total marks secured in AP EAMCET 2021, then marks secured in mathematics and the marks secured in Physics. If the tie still remains, date of birth of the candidates will be considered and older candidates will be preferred.

AP EAMCET 2021 exams were administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) from August 19 to August 25. The paper was conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode within a duration of three hours. The AP EAMCET 2021 question paper had 160 questions in total.

Students who qualify the AP EAMCET 2021 examination will get admission to various Undergraduate (UG) courses across Andhra Pradesh.