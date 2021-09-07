AP EAMCET 2021: Result Tomorrow; Check Ranking, Qualification Criteria

AP EAMCET 2021 results tomorrow at 10:30 am

Undergraduate admission in a range of professional programmes in Andhra Pradesh will be based on scores earned in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2021). Apart from the scores and ranks in the AP EAMCET results, there is also a qualification criterion for a section of students. All general category students who wrote the AP EAMCET 2021 need to score a minimum of 25 per cent to qualify. However, this does not apply to reserved-category applicants belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) will declare the AP EAMCET 2021 results tomorrow at 10:30 am. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Students will be required to login with their roll number or registration number to see the AP EAMCET Result 2021. The main question paper and final answer key was released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) earlier and the results will be based on the final answer key. Students can check the answer key on the official website.

AP EAMCET 2021: Ranking Procedure

Students will be allocated ranked on the basis of their AP EAPCET normalized marks and intermediate marks. In which, 75 per cent of AP EAMCET normalized marks will be considered and 25 per cent of intermediate marks in group subjects will be taken into account.

After the result is declared, students will be called for the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling process.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) administered the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP EAMCET Engineering examination 2021 was conducted on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

The AP EAMCET paper was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode within a duration of 180 minutes or three hours. The AP EAMCET 2021 question paper had 160 questions in total.