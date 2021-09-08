  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAMCET 2021 Result Today, Here's All You Need To Know

AP EAMCET 2021 Result Today, Here's All You Need To Know

AP EAMCET 2021 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) result 2021 today on its official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 8, 2021 7:17 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAMCET 2021: Result Tomorrow; Check Ranking, Qualification Criteria
AP EAPCET 2021 Result Tomorrow; Around 1.6 Lakh Students Await
AP EAMCET Results 2021 Tomorrow; Here’s Where, How To Check
AP EAMCET Marks Vs Rank 2021: Check Details On Result, Score Cards
AP EAMCET 2021 Result Date And Time Announced; Details Here
AP EAMCET 2021 Results Expected Shortly, Check Normalisation Process
AP EAMCET 2021 Result Today, Here's All You Need To Know
AP EAMCET result 2021 releasing soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) result 2021 today on its official website sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET result 2021 link will be activated from 10:30 am onwards. Candidates can check AP EAMCET rank card 2021 by logging in with registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, conducted the exam on August 19, 20 and August 23 to 25.

Alert: Click here to Get Free AP EAMCET Result Alert through SMS/E-mail | Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank. Click Here

"Audimulapu Suresh Garu, Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will release the EAPCET 2021 (Engineering Stream) ranks on 08.09.2021 at 11 AM," the official notification read.

AP EAMCET 2021 result highlights the AP EAMCET ranks obtained by the candidates along with the marks scored. A copy of AP EAMCET 2021 result will be required at the time of document verification, hence candidates are advised to download AP EAMCET 2021 rank cards at the earliest.

Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Will Make Every Effort To Implement NEP-2020: Karnataka Education Minister
Will Make Every Effort To Implement NEP-2020: Karnataka Education Minister
MHT CET 2021 To Be Held From September 15 to October 10; Check Full Schedule Here
MHT CET 2021 To Be Held From September 15 to October 10; Check Full Schedule Here
AP EAMCET 2021: Result Tomorrow; Check Ranking, Qualification Criteria
AP EAMCET 2021: Result Tomorrow; Check Ranking, Qualification Criteria
Kerala Higher Educational Institutions To Open From October 4: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Higher Educational Institutions To Open From October 4: Pinarayi Vijayan
World Literacy Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance Of The Day
World Literacy Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance Of The Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................