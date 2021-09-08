Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET result 2021 releasing soon

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) result 2021 today on its official website sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET result 2021 link will be activated from 10:30 am onwards. Candidates can check AP EAMCET rank card 2021 by logging in with registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, conducted the exam on August 19, 20 and August 23 to 25.

"Audimulapu Suresh Garu, Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will release the EAPCET 2021 (Engineering Stream) ranks on 08.09.2021 at 11 AM," the official notification read.

AP EAMCET 2021 result highlights the AP EAMCET ranks obtained by the candidates along with the marks scored. A copy of AP EAMCET 2021 result will be required at the time of document verification, hence candidates are advised to download AP EAMCET 2021 rank cards at the earliest.