AP EAMCET 2021 Result Soon; Details On Rank List, Counselling Dates

AP EAPCET results soon

The results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET, will likely be announced anytime soon. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), which administers AP EAPCET on behalf of APSCHE, will also release the rank list along with the AP EAMCET result 2021. AP EAMCET result 2021 latest updates: Subscribe here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has already released the AP EAPCET 2021 answer key.

AP EAPCET scores will be normalised. The entrance exam was conducted on multiple shifts for different papers. To avoid the possibility that students will compare the difficulty level of question papers, the exam administering body will use the normalisation formula to arrive at the scores.

Candidates who qualify AP EAPCET 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counselling for admissions into BTech courses. The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and AP SCHE will jointly conduct the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling.

How To Check AP EAPCET Result

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Click on the designated result link

Insert login credentials

Submit and access AP EAPCET 2021 result

The administering bodies have not yet announced any EAMCET counselling date 2021 AP. AP EAPCET seat allotment will be subject to a candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of vacancies available in a college and in a course for his or her sex, area, and category.