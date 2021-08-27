AP EAMCET 2021 Result, Rank List Likely Soon; Where, How To Check

AP EAPCET results likely soon at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Now that the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAPCET 2021 answer key on Thursday, August 26, students can expect the results of the entrance test soon. The results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET, will likely be announced anytime soon. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), which administers AP EAMCET on behalf of APSCHE, will also release the rank list along with the AP EAMCET result 2021. Click here to get alert about and other important information about AP-EAMCET exam directly on your mobile/email from Careers360

AP EAMCET scores will be normalised. The entrance exam was conducted on multiple shifts for different papers. To avoid the possibility that students will compare the difficulty level of question papers, the exam-conducting body will use the normalisation formula to arrive at the scores.

AP EAMCET Result: Where To Check

The APSCHE website will host the AP EAMCET result. The official website to check the results -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

How To Check AP EAMCET Result

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Click on the designated result link

Insert login credentials

Submit and access AP EAMCET 2021 result

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses and was held as an online computer based test (CBT). AP EAMCET 2021 for Engineering was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.