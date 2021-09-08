AP EAMCET 2021 Result LIVE: Results Shortly; Official Website, Direct Link, Toppers
AP EAMCET 2021 Result will be released at 11 am on sche.ap.gov.in. To download the AP EAMCET results 2021, candidates will need their EAMCET registration and hall ticket number.
AP EAMCET 2021 result will be announced today at 11 am. All the candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in to check their AP EAMCET results 2021. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada will announce the AP EAMCET result for engineering candidates. To download the AP EAMCET results 2021, candidates will need their EAMCET registration and hall ticket number. As the board examinations were cancelled due to COVID-19, the AP EAMCET 2021 exam conducting authority has removed the 25 per cent weightage of the Intermediate or Class 12 exam. The admissions will be done in the state universities on the basis of marks in AP EAMCET 2021 exam only.
Alert: Click here to Get Free AP EAMCET Result Alert through SMS/E-mail | Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank. Click Here
Follow AP EAMCET 2021 result live updates here:
Live updates
AP EAMCET 2021 Result will be released at 11 am on sche.ap.gov.in. To download the AP EAMCET results 2021, candidates will need their EAMCET registration and hall ticket number.
AP EAMCET 2021 Rank Card
Candidates will be ranked based on the EAPCET normalized marks (75 per cent weightage) and 10+2 (25 per cent weightage) in the order of merit. The rank obtained in AP EAPCET 2021 is valid for admission for the academic year 2021-2022 only.
AP EAMCET Result 2021: How To Check Result Through Sche.ap.gov.in
Here are the steps to check AP EAMCET result 2021 on the official website:
1. Go to sche.ap.gov.in and click on AP EAMCET 2021.
2. Click on the result link and enter your login credentials.
3. Submit and download the AP EAMCET result 2021.
Apart from the official website, different private portals may also host the AP EAMCET results 2021. Candidates, however, are advised to check result on the official website.
AP EAMCET Results 2021: Know About Counselling Process
The candidates of AP EAMCET 2021 are shortlisted on the basis of AP EAMCET result, AP EAMCET cut-off and will be called to participate in AP EAMCET 2021 counselling process after the declaration of the AP EAMCET result 2021 at sche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET Result 2021 Time
"Audimulapu Suresh Garu, Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will release the EAPCET 2021 (Engineering Stream) ranks on 08.09.2021 at 11 AM," the official notification read.
AP EAMCET Result 2021 Soon At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET results 2021 will be announced today by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada for the candidates who took the AP EAMCET engineering entrance test. Students can check the AP EAMCET results 2021 on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.