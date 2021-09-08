Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET 2021 date and time has been announced. The AP EAMCET result 2021 will be released shortly at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2021 result will be announced today at 11 am. All the candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in to check their AP EAMCET results 2021. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada will announce the AP EAMCET result for engineering candidates. To download the AP EAMCET results 2021, candidates will need their EAMCET registration and hall ticket number. As the board examinations were cancelled due to COVID-19, the AP EAMCET 2021 exam conducting authority has removed the 25 per cent weightage of the Intermediate or Class 12 exam. The admissions will be done in the state universities on the basis of marks in AP EAMCET 2021 exam only.

Follow AP EAMCET 2021 result live updates here: