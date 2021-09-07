  • Home
AP EAMCET 2021 Result Date And Time Announced; Details Here

AP EAPCET 2021 results will be declared tomorrow, September 8 at 10:30 am.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 7, 2021 8:25 am IST

AP EAPCET 2021 results tomorrow, counselling from September 18
New Delhi:

The results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET, will be announced tomorrow, September 8 at 10:30 am. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), which conducts AP EAPCET on behalf of APSCHE, will likely release the rank list along with the AP EAMCET result 2021 tomorrow.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank.

The AP EAPCET 2021 answer key has already been released on August 26. According to reports, as many as 1,66,460 students have appeared for AP EAPCET 2021.

Candidates who qualify AP EAPCET 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counselling for admissions into BTech courses. The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and AP SCHE will jointly conduct the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling. While announcing the AP EAMCET result date and time, the authorities have also notified that the AP EAPCET counselling will start from September 18.

How To Check AP EAPCET Result

  1. Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
  2. Click on the designated result link
  3. Insert login credentials
  4. Submit and access AP EAMCET 2021 result

To be considered for ranking, students who have taken the AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25 will be required to score at least 25 per cent marks. However, there exist no minimum qualification criteria for students belonging to reserved categories. AP EAPCET merit ranks will be given to the students on the basis of 75 per cent of AP EAPCET normalised marks and 25 per cent of intermediate marks in group subjects.

