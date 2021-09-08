AP EAMCET 2021: Koyi Sree Nikhil Tops In Engineering Stream

Image credit: Shutterstock Koyi Sree Nikhil has topped the AP EAMCET 2021 exam in engineering stream

The AP EAMCET result has been announced for Engineering aspirants today, September 8. Koyi Sree Nikhil has topped in the Engineering stream. Out of the total number of candidates who had appeared for the Engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2021 examination, 80.62% of students have passed. As many as 1,66,460 students had appeared for the examination out of whom 1,34,205 have qualified.

Latest: Your APEAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here | Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank. Click Here

Varada Mahanth Naidu and Savaram Divakar Sai have secured third and fourth rank. Nelluru Mourya Reddy have secured the fifth rank.

AP EAMCET 2021 Toppers

1- Koyi Sree Nikhil

2- Varada Mahanth Naidu

3- Savaram Divakar Sai

4- Nelluru Mourya Reddy

5- Kakunuri Shashank Reddy

6- Midathana Pranay

7- Suravarapu Harsha Varma

8- Satti Karthikeya

9- Oruganti Tejonivas

AP EAMCET 2021: Statistics

A total of 2,59,688 candidates registered for the AP EAPCET 2021 examination with a total of 1,75,868candidates registered for the Engineering stream and 83,102 for the Agriculture stream and 718 opted to take both the Engineering and Agriculture examination.

A total of 1,26,216 female candidates (Engineering-- 70,089, Agriculture -- 55,728 and both -- 399) and a total of 1,33,472 male candidates (Engineering--1,05,779, Agriculture-- 27,374 and both-- 319) registered for AP EAPCET 2021 examination.

A total of 1,59,346 students from AU region, 86,822 from SVU region, 10,675 from OU region and 2,845 non-local registered for examination.

A total of 23 candidates applied for the scribe and 70 candidates opted for Urdu medium.

The students suffering from Covid were prevented from taking the test to safeguard the students from contamination. The government has decided to conduct a special examination for Covid positive students.