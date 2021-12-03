AP EAMCET 2021 Final Phase Counselling Registration Ends Today, Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com The online verification process will be held from December 3 to 4

Manabadi AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: The final phase registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET counselling 2021 will be closed on Friday, December 3. Candidates can apply for the final phase counselling round for B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses on the official websites- sche.ap.gov.in. The online verification process will be held from December 3 to 4, the link for change of options will be activated on December 6, and allotment of seats will be done on December 9.

AP EAMCET counselling process includes these steps -

Registration and fee payment Online verification of certificates Web options entry Seat allotment result Reporting at allotted institutes Students can verify their documents online. They can also verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

List of Documents

AP EAMCET rank card

Hall ticket

Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent)

Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate

Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)

Transfer Certificate

EWS certificate, if applicable

Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination - Inter or its equivalent for private candidates

Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in case of non-local candidates

Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC candidates

Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2017 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parents name have to be reflected in the ration card) for those who claim tuition fee reimbursement

Local status certificate, if applicable.

AP EAMCET 2021: How to register for counselling process

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in

Click on EAMCET 2021 counselling process

Enter the application process details

Fill in the application form and make payment

Click on submit

Download, take a print out for further reference.

For details on EAMCET counselling, please visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in.