AP EAMCET 2021 Final Phase Counselling Registration Ends Today, Important Details

AP EAMCET 2021: Candidates can apply for the final phase counselling round for B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. The online verification process will be held from December 3 to 4

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 3, 2021 4:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AP EAMCET 2021 Final Phase Counselling Registration Ends Today, Important Details
The online verification process will be held from December 3 to 4
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Manabadi AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: The final phase registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET counselling 2021 will be closed on Friday, December 3. Candidates can apply for the final phase counselling round for B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses on the official websites- sche.ap.gov.in. The online verification process will be held from December 3 to 4, the link for change of options will be activated on December 6, and allotment of seats will be done on December 9.

Latest: Your APEAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank.

AP EAMCET counselling process includes these steps -

  1. Registration and fee payment
  2. Online verification of certificates
  3. Web options entry
  4. Seat allotment result
  5. Reporting at allotted institutes
  6. Students can verify their documents online. They can also verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

List of Documents

  • AP EAMCET rank card
  • Hall ticket
  • Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent)
  • Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate
  • Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)
  • Transfer Certificate
  • EWS certificate, if applicable
  • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination - Inter or its equivalent for private candidates
  • Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in case of non-local candidates
  • Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC candidates
  • Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2017 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parents name have to be reflected in the ration card) for those who claim tuition fee reimbursement
  • Local status certificate, if applicable.

AP EAMCET 2021: How to register for counselling process

  • Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in
  • Click on EAMCET 2021 counselling process
  • Enter the application process details
  • Fill in the application form and make payment
  • Click on submit
  • Download, take a print out for further reference.

For details on EAMCET counselling, please visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET allotment AP EAMCET counselling
