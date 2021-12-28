AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling: BiPC Web Options Begin At Eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

APSCHE has commenced the AP EAMCET BiPC web options 2021

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has commenced the AP EAMCET BiPC web options 2021 process from today, December 28. Registered candidates can exercise the options and fill the college and course of their choice on the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in. Last date to exercise options is December 30. Candidates will be required to fill in their AP EAPCET 2021 Admit card number and date of birth.

As per the AP EAMCET counselling 2021 schedule, candidates will be allowed to change options on December 31 and the seat allotment result will be released on January 3, 2022.

Candidates can select the desired district, college type to display the colleges. “Candidates can save the preferred colleges on the given dates and can modify any number of times till the last date of web options Candidates can save the options and revisit the web option page to add/modify the options or to change the order of sequence before the last date. Data once freezed will not be given for edit under any circumstances,” said APSCHE in a statement.

AP EAPCET 2021: How To Exercise Web Options

Go to the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2021 (BiPC stream) tab

A new page will open

Click on the web options link

Key in your AP EAPCET 2021 Admit card number and date of birth

Click on 'Submit'

Web options window will open, fill in the choice of college, district and others

Submit the options

SCHE will release the allotment order on the basis of filled options. "After downloading of the provisional allotment order. The candidate will be provided a separate option“SELF REPORTING TO THE COLLGE-ONLINE” to report to the allocated college. The self-reported candidates will be shown in the college login and can admit in the colleges on the published dates," mentioned SCHE.