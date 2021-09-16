AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Soon; Details On Counselling Process, Participating Institutions

AP EAMCET counselling process; participating institutions

With Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 result, previously AP EAMCET, out, the exam conducting body will soon start the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling. AP EAPCET seat allotment will be subject to a candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of vacancies available in a college and in a course for his or her sex, area, and category.

The AP EAMCET counselling will be held in several rounds. Candidates who enter their options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

Candidates, last year, were able to enter options online, or download the manual option entry form from the EAMCET website. APSCHE, in 2020, had asked students to “give more number of options to avoid disappointment of not securing a seat”.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Steps To Enter Options

Go to the official website of AP EAMCET counselling -- apeamcet.nic.in Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ and register to generate login credentials Now, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Candidates Login’ Key in your credentials, sign in and choose your options Take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

AP EAPCET Participating Institutions

The AP EAMCET participating institutes include: Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College.