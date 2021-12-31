  • Home
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will conclude the web option correction facility today, December 31.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 31, 2021 3:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will conclude the AP EAPCET BiPC web option correction facility today, December 31. Candidates who registered for the BiPC stream counselling 2021 can change their filled choices f college and course on the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be required to fill in their AP EAPCET 2021 Admit card number and date of birth.

As per the AP EAMCET counselling 2021 schedule, the seat allotment result will be released on January 3, 2022.

SCHE will release the allotment order on the basis of filled options. "After downloading of the provisional allotment order. The candidate will be provided a separate option "SELF REPORTING TO THE COLLGE-ONLINE” to report to the allocated college. The self-reported candidates will be shown in the college login and can admit in the colleges on the published dates," mentioned SCHE.

AP EAPCET 2021: How To Change Web Options

  • Go to the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2021 (BiPC stream) tab

  • A new page will open

  • Click on the web options link

  • Key in your AP EAPCET 2021 Admit card number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Previously filled in choices will appear on the screen

  • Change the options as required

  • Submit the final options

AP EAPCET 2021
