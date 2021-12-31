APSCHE will conclude the AP EAPCET BiPC web option correction facility today

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will conclude the AP EAPCET BiPC web option correction facility today, December 31. Candidates who registered for the BiPC stream counselling 2021 can change their filled choices f college and course on the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be required to fill in their AP EAPCET 2021 Admit card number and date of birth.

Latest: Your APEAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here | Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank. Click Here

As per the AP EAMCET counselling 2021 schedule, the seat allotment result will be released on January 3, 2022.

SCHE will release the allotment order on the basis of filled options. "After downloading of the provisional allotment order. The candidate will be provided a separate option "SELF REPORTING TO THE COLLGE-ONLINE” to report to the allocated college. The self-reported candidates will be shown in the college login and can admit in the colleges on the published dates," mentioned SCHE.

AP EAPCET 2021: How To Change Web Options