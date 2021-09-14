AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture Result Out; Direct Link Here

  • Home
AP EAMCET 2021 result Agriculture: AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture result will be available on the official website – sche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 11:50 am IST

AP EAMCET result 2021 for Agriculture stream declared (representational)
AP EAMCET Result 2021: Result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as the AP Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) has been declared today for Agriculture stream candidates. AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture result will be available on the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. Over 80,000 students wrote the exam in the Agriculture stream.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (AP SCHE) had announced AP EAMCET 2021 result for Engineering stream students.

AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture result can be downloaded using registration number and hall ticket number

Details of AP EAPCET counselling process will be available soon on the result website.

How To Download AP EAPCET (EAMCET) Result 2021

  1. Go to sche.ap.gov.in

  2. Click on the Agriculture stream result link

  3. Enter your registration number and hall ticket number

  4. Submit and download scorecards

AP EAPCET Agriculture result 2021: Direct link

