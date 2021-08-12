AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket will be released today

AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket will be released today. Candidates can download the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2021 from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in, using their application number and date of birth. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, or AP EAMCET 2021 (now known as EAPCET) will be held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25 for the engineering exam. AP EAPCET Agriculture exam 2021 dates September 3, 6, and 7.

AP EAMCET 2021 Admit Card - Official Website

AP EAMCET 2021 is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. The state-level examination is conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical programmes.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2020: How To Download

AP EAMCET 2021 admit cards can be downloaded from the official site by using the registration number and date of birth. Students downloading the AP EAMCET admit card 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below:

On the homepage of the official website, go to the admit card link at sche.ap.gov.in.

Enter the registration number and date of birth. You may also be asked to enter other details to login.

Submit and download the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket.

Keep a hard copy for future reference. Candidates must carefully read the instructions and guidelines mentioned on the AP EAMCET 2021 admit card and follow those on the exam day.

As CET exams are being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities will implement precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff members. Exam venues will be sanitized after the completion of each shift, as per the SOPs. Face masks and gloves will be provided to candidates and they will be thermally scanned before entering the exam venue.