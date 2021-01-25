AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) second phase seat allotment result on its official website apeamcet.nic.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 25, 2021 9:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Today At Apeamcet.nic.in
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Begins, Here’s Direct Link
AP EAMCET Web Counselling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Begins Today, Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Registration From January 11
AP EAMCET 2020: Check Allotment Result At Apeamcet.nic.in
AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 Today At Apeamcet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in
New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) second phase seat allotment result on its official website apeamcet.nic for candidates seeking admission to affiliated colleges offering courses in engineering, medicine and agriculture. Candidates who entered their options for colleges within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

Direct link to AP EAMCET 2021 result

Steps to access AP EAMCET 2021 allotment result


  • Visit the official website apeamcet.nic.in

  • Click on Candidates login tab and login using login id number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth

  • A PDF file with allotment details will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and save the PDF file for future reference

The AP EAMCET seat allotment will be based on the choices filled by the candidates and the availability of the seats. The selected candidates will have to carry the required documents including the AP EAMCET allotment letter, identity proof, educational certificates and degrees and other relevant documents.

Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET 2020 AP EAMCET Final Allotment Results AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’: Students Demand CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’: Students Demand CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus
‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus
All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 2020 Answer Key, Result Expected Soon
All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 2020 Answer Key, Result Expected Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................