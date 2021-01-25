AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) second phase seat allotment result on its official website apeamcet.nic for candidates seeking admission to affiliated colleges offering courses in engineering, medicine and agriculture. Candidates who entered their options for colleges within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

Direct link to AP EAMCET 2021 result

Visit the official website apeamcet.nic.in

Click on Candidates login tab and login using login id number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth

A PDF file with allotment details will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the PDF file for future reference

The AP EAMCET seat allotment will be based on the choices filled by the candidates and the availability of the seats. The selected candidates will have to carry the required documents including the AP EAMCET allotment letter, identity proof, educational certificates and degrees and other relevant documents.