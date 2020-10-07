AP EAMCET 2020 Result On October 9, Confirms Andhra Pradesh Education Minister

  • Home
AP EAMCET Result 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will release the AP EAMCET 2020 result October 9 on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 7, 2020 2:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada will declare the AP EAMCET results on October 9. The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Suresh A, had confirmed the AP EAMCET result 2020 date. Candidates who took the AP EAMCET can check their results on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in -- and access their scores and merit on the day of the result. Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is conducted by JNTU on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. The common entrance test is held for admission to various professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges.

The exam conducting body has also allowed candidates who were COVID-19 positive in September to take the exams on October 7. The AP EAMCET result will also be declared for these candidates as well. To access the AP EAMCET results candidates can use their registration numbers, qualifying examination hall ticket numbers and candidate’s registered mobile numbers.

AP EAMCET 2020 Results

  • Visit AP EAMCET 2020 website at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

  • Click on the result link

  • Insert the registration number, mobile number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and registered mobile number

  • Submit and access the AP EAMCET result 2020

AP EAMCET 2020 was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

