AP EAMCET 2020 Result Expected Today At Sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2020 result is expected to be released today in an online mode at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will announce the AP EAMCET 2020 result on the official website. Candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2020 result using their AP EAMCET application and AP EAMCET hall ticket number. AP EAMCET scorecard/rank card will also be released by the authorities after the AP EAMCET 2020 result.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Answer Key 2020 Released; Know How To Download

AP EAMCET 2020 result will have details of candidate’s marks in each subject and rank scored along with other details. Qualifying students will be eligible to participate in AP EAMCET counselling and seat allotment process.

The AP EAMCET result direct link. Candidates can obtain the official AP EAMCET 2020 result through this link.

AP EAMCET Result 2020: How to download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the AP EAMCET results 2020:

Step 1- Go to the official website of AP EAMCET 2020- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

Step 2- Navigate to the result section

Step 3- Enter AP EAMCET 2020 application number and hall ticket number

Step 4- Click on submit button

Step 5- Download the AP EAMCET 2020 result and take a print out for future reference

AP EAMCET 2020 Scorecard/rank card will be available to download from the official website after one week after the announcement of AP EAMCET 2020 result.

AP EAMCET exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal University Kakinada for B.Tech admissions in institutes of Andhra Pradesh.