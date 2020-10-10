AP EAMCET 2020 Result Declared; Download Rank Cards On October 14

AP EAMCET 2020 Result Declared; How To Download, Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 result has been declared today in a press conference; students can check their score at sche.ap.gov.in. The link on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in will be activated soon. The entrance exam, AP EAMCET 2020, was conducted between September 17 and September 25, 2020 through an online Computer-Based Test.

This year, around 3 lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exam. In engineering paper, 84.78% candidates qualified this year while 91.77% candidates qualified in agriculture paper. This year, AP EAMCET 2020 qualifying percentage has risen.

Last year, 71.61% candidates qualified the engineering paper and 80.46% candidates qualified the agriculture paper.

Students will be able to download their AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards from October 14, 2020.

Vavillapalli Sainath secured the top spot in AP EAMCET 2020 engineering exam and Gutthi Chaitanya Sindhu bagged the top spot in AP EAMCET 2020 agriculture paper.

AP EAMCET 2020 result will contain the details of the candidates, marks and rank card.

AP EAMCET 2020 result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click of AP EAMCET - 2020 tab.

Step 3: Select 'AP EAMCET 2020 results'.

Step 4: Click on the link and enter your log in credentials.

Step 5: Press the submit button

Step 6: Your AP EAMCET 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download AP EAMCET 2020 result and take a print out for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2020 counselling dates will be announced by APSCHE soon. Students will be eligible to make their choices of colleges and courses once the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling begins. The AP EAMCET 2020 seat allocation will be done on the basis of candidate’s marks and rank.

AP EAMCET 2020 qualifying candidates will get admission to 1,43,254 engineering seats of which 1,38,972 seats are in private colleges.

As many as 156899 candidates appeared for engineering paper AP EAMCET and 75834 for agriculture courses. JNTU also conducted special AP EAMCET exams on October 7 for students who were COVID-19 positive in September. A total of 97 corona positive candidates gave the AP EAMCET exam on Wednesday, October 7.