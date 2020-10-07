AP EAMCET 2020 Result Postponed; Check Date, Time, How To Download

  • Home
AP EAMCET 2020 result will be released on October 9, 2020, at the official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will announce the AP EAMCET 2020 result.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 7, 2020 2:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

AP EAMCET 2020 result will be released on October 9, 2020 at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will declare the AP EAMCET 2020 result on the official website. Students will be able to access the AP EAMCET 2020 result using their AP EAMCET application and AP EAMCET hall ticket number.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Answer Key 2020 Released; Know How To Download

The AP EAMCET result direct link. Candidates can obtain the official AP EAMCET 2020 result through this link.

AP EAMCET Result 2020: How to download

Students can follow these steps to download the AP EAMCET results 2020:

Step 1- Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2020- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

Step 2- Go to the result section

Step 3- Enter AP EAMCET 2020 application number and hall ticket number

Step 4- Submit

Step 5- Download the AP EAMCET 2020 result and take a print out for future reference

AP EAMCET 2020
