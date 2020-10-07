AP EAMCET 2020 Result Postponed; Check Date, Time, How To Download

AP EAMCET 2020 Result To Be Released On October 9 At Sche.ap.gov.in, Confirms Minister

AP EAMCET 2020 result will be released on October 9, 2020 at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will declare the AP EAMCET 2020 result on the official website. Students will be able to access the AP EAMCET 2020 result using their AP EAMCET application and AP EAMCET hall ticket number.

The AP EAMCET result direct link. Candidates can obtain the official AP EAMCET 2020 result through this link.

AP EAMCET Result 2020: How to download

Students can follow these steps to download the AP EAMCET results 2020:

Step 1- Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2020- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

Step 2- Go to the result section

Step 3- Enter AP EAMCET 2020 application number and hall ticket number

Step 4- Submit

Step 5- Download the AP EAMCET 2020 result and take a print out for future reference