AP EAMCET 2020 Result To Be Declared Soon; Know How To Download Scorecard

AP EAMCET 2020 result will be released soon. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will announce the AP EAMCET 2020 result at the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 1:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

AP EAMCET 2020 result will be released soon. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will announce the AP EAMCET 2020 result at the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will can view their AP EAMCET result 2020 and scorecards by using their application and hall ticket number. The score cards will be released after the announcement of AP EAMCET 2020 result. The AP EAMCET 2020 highlights the marks scored in each subject and rank of candidates, along with other details.

Qualifying students will be able to appear in AP EAMCET counselling and seat allotment process.

AP EAMCET is the exam is held for admission in B.Tech in the institutes of Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET Result 2020: How To Check

Students must keep their application number and hall ticket number ready to check AP EAMCET result 2020. Follow the steps below to download the AP: EAMCET Result

Step 1: Go the official website of AP EAMCET 2020- sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result section

Step 3: Key in AP EAMCET 2020 application number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET 2020 result and take a print our for future reference

AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020

AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be released after the declaration of AP EAMCET result. The AP EAMCET rank card will be required at the time of AP EAMCET counselling.

AP EAMCET 2020 Rank Card: How To Download

Step 1: go the official website of AP EAMCET 2020- sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Download Rank/Score Card” link

Step 3: Enter AP EAMCET 2020 application number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: The AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET 2020 rank card and take a print out for future reference

