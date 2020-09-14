AP EAMCET 2020: Application Deadline For 5 Andhra Pradesh CET Exams Extended

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET 2020: Application Deadline For 5 AP CETs Extended

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date to submit online application form and fees of five Common Entrance Tests scheduled in September. Candidates can submit the application form of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) up to September 15 by paying a late fee of Rs 10,000. AP EAMCET 2020 will be held on September 17, for 2,72,720 registered candidates. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University -- conducting body of AP EAMCET -- has already released the hall ticket for registered candidates at sche.ap.gov.in.

“Due to COVID conditions many students could not submit their applications. The conveners and APSCHE are receiving representations from candidates for providing a last chance to submit the applications by paying the late fee as applicable,” an official statement said.

Other CET exams for which candidates can apply by paying late fees are Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET), Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET), Law Common Entrance Test (AP LawCET), Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET)

Last Date To Apply For AP CETs

Exam Last Date To Apply Late Fee AP EAMCET 2020 September 15 Rs 10,000 AP PGECET 2020 September 23 Rs 2,000 AP EdCET 2020 September 25 Rs 500 AP LawCET 2020 September 25 Rs 2,000 AP PECET 2020 September 25 Rs 500

CET exams in Andhra Pradesh started with the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020) which was held in four sessions on September 10 and 11. The Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2020) was held today, September 14.