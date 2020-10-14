AP EAMCET 2020 Rank Card Released At Sche.ap.gov.in

  • Home
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the AP EAMCET 2020 rank card today on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) rank cards have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada. To access the AP EAMCET rank cards 2020, candidates have to use their respective registration numbers and hall ticket numbers on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to various professional courses in the state’s university and private colleges.

The entrance test of AP EAMCET was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering programmes and between September 23 and September 25 for Agriculture programmes. JNTU also held special AP EAMCET exams on October 7 for students who were unable to attend on September due to being affected by COVID-19. The university had already released the AP EAMCET results 2020 on October 10.

To Download AP EAMCET Rank Card -- Direct Link

AP EAMCET Rank Cards 2020

The AP EAMCET rank cards have details including candidate’s name, date of birth, parents’ name, final marks, AP EAMCET ranks, and qualifying status. The AP EAMCET 2020 rank list has been prepared on the basis of two factors -- normalised score obtained in the EAMCET and candidate’s 10+2 board exam scores.

The normalised score has 75 per cent weightage, while the Class 12, or Class 10+2, board exam scores will carry 25 per cent weightage. The AP EAMCET results 2020 rank card will be valid only for the 2020-21 academic session.

How To Download AP EAMCET Rank Card

Step 1: Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET or click on the direct link above

Step 2: On the official website click on the designated “Rank Card” link

Step 3: Login with AP EAMCET registration numbers, hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020

