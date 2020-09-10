Image credit: Sche.ap.gov.in AP EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in

The hall ticket of AP EAMCET 2020 has been released. Candidates can download the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2020 from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, or AP EAMCET 2020 will be held from September 17 to September 25. According to official information, AP EAMCET 2020 will be conducted for 2,72,720 registered Candidates. AP EAMCET 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from the official website by using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2020: Direct Link

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, will conduct AP EAMCET 2020 for admission to Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical programmes in participating institutes across Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2020: How To Download

To download the AP EAMCET 2020 admit card, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the link mentioned above (or find the link at sche.ap.gov.in). Enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit and download the AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must carefully read the information and instructions and follow those on the exam day.

Andhra Pradesh CETs started today with the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020). As CET exams are being conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic, The authorities have introduced precautionary measures to ensure safety of students. The number of examination slots has been increased so that fewer students write exams in each slot.

Exam venues will be sanitized after the completion of each shift. Face masks and gloves will be provided to candidates and they will be thermally scanned before entering the exam venue.