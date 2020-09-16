  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAMCET 2020 From Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines

AP EAMCET 2020 From Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines

AP EAMCET 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will hold AP EAMCET 2020 from tomorrow for over 2 lakh candidates.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 9:20 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

AP EAMCET 2020: Application Deadline For 5 Andhra Pradesh CET Exams Extended
AP EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released Online; Exams From September 9
Andhra Pradesh CET Exam Dates Announced; Admit Cards Soon
Andhra Postpones All Common Entrance Tests In View Of COVID- 19
Andhra Pradesh Releases Revised Dates For Various CET's
AP EAMCET 2020 From Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines
AP EAMCET Exam Date: AP EAMCET 2020 will begin tomorrow, September 17
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct AP EAMCET 2020 from tomorrow, September 17, 2020, in two shifts -- 9 am-12 noon and 3 pm-6 pm. The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical common entrance test (EAMCET) will be held following health and safety guidelines. Candidates can watch a YouTube video to understand the safety measures and guidelines for the exam day. As many as 2,72,720 candidates have registered for the AP EAMCET exam this year.

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2020 is available on the official website. Candidates must bring the EAMCET hall ticket on the exam day as entry will not be permitted without it. The authorities had earlier extended the last date to submit the AP EAMCET application form by paying a late fee of Rs 10,000. AP EAMCET will be held as a computer-based test (CBT).

AP EAMCET 2020 Exam Day Instructions

  1. Candidates must present the AP EAMCET hall ticket. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket. Candidates must wear face mask, gloves, and maintain social distancing during the examination.

  2. Apart from the hall ticket, candidates must also bring a black or blue ballpoint pen, filled-in online application form along with attested copy of caste certificate (if applicable).

  3. The test centre map has been made available with the hall tickets which candidates can use to locate their exam venues.

  4. Rough sheets for calculations will be provided to the candidates which must be returned to the invigilators before leaving the exam hall.

  5. Candidates will be permitted to test centre at least two hours before the commencement of AP EAMCET 2020. They will not be allowed to enter if they are late by one minute after the commencement of the test.

  6. There will be no notice board due to COVID-19 conditions to avoid heavy crowding. The support staff will guide students to their respective computer labs.

  7. Login ID and Password will be announced 15 min before the commencement of the examination.

  8. The question paper will be displayed in both English and Telugu. There will be no negative marks for incorrect answers.

  9. ONLY Questions for which answers are saved (displayed in green ) or marked for review after answering (displayed in purple ) will be considered for evaluation.

  10. Candidates will not be allowed to use calculators during AP EAMCET 2020.

Candidates can check more frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding AP EAMCET 2020 on the official website.

Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET hall ticket AP EAMCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Education Policy: Education Minister Invites President For Virtual Program On NEP 2020
National Education Policy: Education Minister Invites President For Virtual Program On NEP 2020
JEECUP UPJEE Answer Key 2020 Released At Jeecup.nic.in, Know How To Raise Objections
JEECUP UPJEE Answer Key 2020 Released At Jeecup.nic.in, Know How To Raise Objections
DU Cut Off 2020 Likely To Rise With Many Students Scoring Above 95% In CBSE Exams: Officials
DU Cut Off 2020 Likely To Rise With Many Students Scoring Above 95% In CBSE Exams: Officials
NRTI Result 2020 Announced, Check BBA, BSc Merit List At Nrti.edu.in
NRTI Result 2020 Announced, Check BBA, BSc Merit List At Nrti.edu.in
IIT Delhi, NITIE Mumbai Announce New Diploma Programme For Engineers
IIT Delhi, NITIE Mumbai Announce New Diploma Programme For Engineers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................