AP EAMCET 2020 From Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines

AP EAMCET Exam Date: AP EAMCET 2020 will begin tomorrow, September 17

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct AP EAMCET 2020 from tomorrow, September 17, 2020, in two shifts -- 9 am-12 noon and 3 pm-6 pm. The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical common entrance test (EAMCET) will be held following health and safety guidelines. Candidates can watch a YouTube video to understand the safety measures and guidelines for the exam day. As many as 2,72,720 candidates have registered for the AP EAMCET exam this year.

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2020 is available on the official website. Candidates must bring the EAMCET hall ticket on the exam day as entry will not be permitted without it. The authorities had earlier extended the last date to submit the AP EAMCET application form by paying a late fee of Rs 10,000. AP EAMCET will be held as a computer-based test (CBT).

AP EAMCET 2020 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must present the AP EAMCET hall ticket. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket. Candidates must wear face mask, gloves, and maintain social distancing during the examination. Apart from the hall ticket, candidates must also bring a black or blue ballpoint pen, filled-in online application form along with attested copy of caste certificate (if applicable). The test centre map has been made available with the hall tickets which candidates can use to locate their exam venues. Rough sheets for calculations will be provided to the candidates which must be returned to the invigilators before leaving the exam hall. Candidates will be permitted to test centre at least two hours before the commencement of AP EAMCET 2020. They will not be allowed to enter if they are late by one minute after the commencement of the test. There will be no notice board due to COVID-19 conditions to avoid heavy crowding. The support staff will guide students to their respective computer labs. Login ID and Password will be announced 15 min before the commencement of the examination. The question paper will be displayed in both English and Telugu. There will be no negative marks for incorrect answers. ONLY Questions for which answers are saved (displayed in green ) or marked for review after answering (displayed in purple ) will be considered for evaluation. Candidates will not be allowed to use calculators during AP EAMCET 2020.

Candidates can check more frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding AP EAMCET 2020 on the official website.