Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) at its official website apeamcet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) at its official website apeamcet.nic.in. The APEAMCET 2020 candidates can check their result for entrance tests conducted for admissions to various affiliated universities offering courses in engineering, medicine and agriculture. AP EAMCET allotment result will be based on options exercised by students. Seat allotment will be made as per merit rank and category of candidates. Candidates will have to download the allotment letter from the website. The details of allotments will also be sent to registered mobile numbers of candidates.

Steps to check AP EAMCET 2020 results

  • Visit the official website apeamcet.nic.in

  • Click on the link

  • Enter enrollment number and date of birth

  • The result card will appear

  • It can be downloaded in PDF format for further use

AP EAMCET 2020 Admissions

Candidates who qualified the AP EAMCET 2020 entrance examination have to self-report through an online reporting system. Then they must physically visit the allotted institute with the allotment letter. They will be asked to pay the admission fee and submit required documents either in the online mode or offline mode depending on various institutes.

