AP Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exams From July 6; Special Classes To Prepare BSEAP Students

AP SSC supplementary exam date from July 6

The Andhra Pradesh board will conduct the Class 10 SSC supplementary exams between July 6 and July 15. The overall pass percentage in the AP SSC result declared today is 67.26 per cent. To prepare the students who were unable to qualify AP SSC exam, the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has also arranged for special classes. The BSEAP special classes will seek to help the students appearing for the AP board supplementary exams fare well. The pass percentage this year has dropped from 100 per cent last year to 67.26 per cent this year. AP Class 10 SSC Result Live

"The analysis for the reduced pass percentage is on account of no offline classes in schools for the past two years. With kids not attending classes, there is bound to be some reduction," the official announcing the result said.

The state government has asked all unsuccessful students to join the special classes designed specially to ace AP Board supplementary exams. Parents of these students are also requested to put special focus so that their children pass AP SSC Class 10 exams. The AP board special classes will be held from June 13.

The board will also allow recounting and reverification of AP SSC 10th result. The Andhra Pradesh board has not issued any SSC rank list this year. The decision to not announce ranks has been made so that the coaching culture is stopped, the Minister while announcing the result said.

The pass percentage of girl students in AP SSC Class 10 result is higher than that of boys. Out of the 2,99,085 girl students appearing for the AP SSC 2022 exams, 2,11,460 (70.7 per cent) have passed the BSEAP Class 10 exam. While out of 3,16,820 boys, as many as 2,02,821 (64.02 per cent) have qualified.