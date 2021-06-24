How was the decision to hold AP board exams taken? Asks Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India today questioned the Andhra Pradesh government about holding Class 12 exams and directed the state to submit file notings that can help establish how the decision to hold board exams was taken and whether all pandemic conditions were examined. “Even one fatality, we may order compensation amounting to one crore, Supreme Court warned and asked, “When other boards had cancelled why Andhra Pradesh wants to show it is different”.

The counsel representing the Andhra Pradesh government said that around 5.20 lakh students will be appearing for the 12th exam and all Covid protocols will be followed during the exam. In one room 15 to 18 students will be allowed to sit for the examination.

The top court has directed the state to inform the bench how around 34,000 rooms will be provided for 5.20 lakh students appearing in the examination.

"One issue in your affidavit, you said 15 to 18 students will be there in one room....You require 34,634 rooms. Where will you get so many rooms? Are you going to have exams [in the] open?" the two judge-bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari hearing the case asked the AP government.

The state government replied that around 50,000 staff members, all vaccinated, are ready to conduct the examinations.

“Other boards have taken a conscious decision based on ground reality. There is a new variant Delta plus. Nobody is clear how it is going to roll out. Who took the decision to hold the exam and what are the parameters on which decision was taken? It is a question of the health of everybody not only about conducting the examination. We are not convinced about your plan," the bench said.

The Court also said that if exams are held in July, results would be delayed, and AP students will lose admission in higher courses.

No ‘Reliable Alternative’: Andhra Pradesh Board

Andhra Pradesh government has informed the court it will conduct a physical examination for the 12th standard students in the state because there is no other alternative available.

It also said the state board has no control over internal marks given by the schools and the internal assessment policy may not be accurate for declaring results of the Class 12 students. There is no “reliable alternative” to assess Inter or Class 12 students, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) said in its affidavit.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again tomorrow, June 25.

Supreme Court was hearing a PIL seeking to cancel the 12th exams conducted by state boards across the country in line with the CBSE and CISCE which have cancelled their 12th exams.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year or Class 12 final exams will be held in physical mode, the state government told the Supreme Court on June 23. The exams are likely to take place in the last week of July 2021 and the timetable will be announced 15 days in advance, it said.