'Anything About NEET UG Counselling?': Worried Medical Aspirants Ask On Twitter

No update on mcc.nic.in 2021 NEET UG counselling, students worried

With no official update as to when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will start, worried medical aspirants across the country have taken to Twitter to ask the NEET UG counselling 2021 date. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Medical aspirants will have to apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India seats and at aaccc.gov.in for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). AACCC conducts NEET counselling AYUSH courses.

Worried about the NEET counselling 2021 date, a student said on Twitter: “Anything about #NEETUG counselling?”

Itna intezaar to wo bhi na karwati thi.

@mansukhmandviya bhai karwa do suru counselling.#NEETUG #NEETPG — Code (@Code_Ricin) December 11, 2021

Another aspirant said: "It's already been 3 months since our neet UG results were announced. We are under huge pressure over the uncertainty of councelling dates please atleast give us probable dates so that we can think about our future actions."

Dear mcc it's already been 3 months since our neet UG results were announced

We are under huge pressure over the uncertainty of councelling dates please atleast give us probable dates so that we can think about our future actions#NEETUG2021counselling #MCC — Pratham (@Pratham99926828) December 13, 2021