Annapurna Devi, MoS Education, To Felicitate 22 CBSE Teachers, Principals Tomorrow

Annapurna Devi, Minister of State (MoS) for Education, will felicitate 22 teachers and principals from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) tomorrow, September 21.

The event, CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2020-21, will be broadcasted live on CBSE’s YouTube channel -- CBSE Hq.

CBSE tweeted: Hon'ble Minister of State for education Smt. Annapurna Devi @Annapurna4BJP, would be felicitating 22 Teachers and Principals of CBSE affiliated schools tomorrow. Join us for the Live telecast of the award ceremony tomorrow at 11 am.

The CBSE has recently launched a two-year reading mission across 25,000 of its affiliated schools

The aim of the mission is to increase the reading ability of students. Under this mission, CBSE-affiliated schools will have access to English and Hindi literature for students of Classes 1 to 8, the board said.

The ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ has been launched in partnership with Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver and Central Square Foundation.

Under the mission, CBSE will offer a number of student enrichment activities focused on language building to enhance reading skills of students.

“…In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes VI to VIII,” the board said.