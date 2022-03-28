Annamalai University's ODL Programmes Are Invalid; UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission

Image credit: annamalaiuniversity.ac.in UGC also advised students not to take admission in any ODL programme offered by the Annamalai University

The Annamalai University, Chennai has violated the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations in running the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes without approval. According to UGC, the varsity was only recognised to offer ODL programmes till academic year 2014-15 and "no futher recognition has been accorded to it to offer any programme through ODL mode."

The UGC informed students, other stake holders that the ODL programmes offered by the varsity are invalid. "The university is solely responsible for the career consequences of the students, if any, arising out of the same," UGC notification mentioned.

UGC also advised students not to take admission in any programme offered by the varsity through ODL mode. "Take admissions in such programmes may jeopardise the career of the students, in view of the absence of the recognition of the programmes by the UGC," it read.

According to the UGC's regulations for the ODL programmes, "No higher educational institutions shall offer any open and distance learning programmes and/ or online programmes and admit learners thereto unless it has been granted recognition by the commission."