Annamalai University Extends Application Deadline For On Campus Programmes

Application deadline for registration to Annamalai University extended

Annamalai University, Chennai, has extended the application deadline for on-campus programmes including registration to Agriculture stream, two-year postgraduate, BFSc and BPES programmes. Students seeking admission can apply online at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in till August 23.

“The last date for applying to on-campus Agriculture Stream / Two Year Post Graduate / B.F.Sc. / B.P.E.S. programmes for the current academic year is extended up to 05:00 p.m. of 23 August, 2021,” read a statement on the Annamalai University website.

Students can register for admission to the programme either by filling the Annamalai University application form online or by downloading the application form from Annamalai University’s website and submitting it offline. For offline applications, the Annamalai University admission form 2021 must be sent either by speed post, registered post or in-person addressed to ‘The Registrar, Annamalai University, Annamalainagar, 6008-002’.

Candidates under SC or ST categories have to pay the application fee of Rs 200, while the other categories students have to pay Rs 400, as an application fee. The admissions to MBA, MCA and ME programmes in the university will, however, be done through TANCET 2021.

The last date to fill Annamalai University registration form for MPhil and PhD programmes is August 31. The application process for admission to doctoral level programmes started on July 29. The schedule of the Annamalai University entrance test and interview for MPhil and PhD programmes has not been announced yet.